Earl becomes second hurricane of 2022 Atlantic season

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Earl has strengthened into the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The hurricane is located about 550 miles (885 km) south of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 km) per hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Strengthening is expected over the next couple of days and Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday," NHC added.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

