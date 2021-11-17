Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina -GFZ

Nov 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 582 kilometers (362 miles), GFZ added.

GFZ had initially pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.1 and a depth of 580 kilometers.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

