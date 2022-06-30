Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

July 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Luzon island in the Philippines on Friday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

