Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ
July 1 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Luzon island in the Philippines on Friday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
