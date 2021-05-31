Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Alaska - USGS

Reuters
1 minute read

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the U.S. state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 58.2kilometers (36.2 miles) and occurred about 161 kilometers north of the state's capital Anchorage, USGS said.

It struck at around 10:59 p.m. local time on Sunday (0659 GMT on Monday), and was felt widely throughout the Alaskan interior, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

No tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center as of 2343 local time on Sunday.

Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)also pegged the trembler's magnitude at 6.1.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 3:26 AM UTCAustralian farmer counts the cost of mouse plague after drought

Australian farmer Norman Moeris lifts a protective tarpaulin covering his valuable grain harvest on a cool evening - only to reveal a seething mass of rodents.

EnvironmentAustralia's carbon emissions drop 5% in 2020
EnvironmentEarthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Alaska - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the U.S. state of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said on Monday.

EnvironmentThai authorities rescue wild macaques smuggled in pickup truck
EnvironmentHundreds evacuated in New Zealand's Canterbury region floods

Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight and many more face the risk of abandoning their homes in New Zealand's Canterbury region as heavy rains raised water levels and caused widespread flooding.