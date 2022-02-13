Skip to main content
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Merizo Village, Guam – USGS

1 minute read
Feb 14 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Merizo Village, Guam, on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 178 km (111 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

