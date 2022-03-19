Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes south of Tonga - USGS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 19 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck about 455.5 kilometres (282.4 miles) south-southwest of Ohonua, Tonga, on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10.0 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued.
In January, a volcanic eruption in Tonga unleashed an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out at close to the speed of sound, pushing large waves across the Pacific to the shores of Japan and Peru, thousands of kilometres away. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.