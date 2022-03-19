Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes south of Tonga - USGS

March 19 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck about 455.5 kilometres (282.4 miles) south-southwest of Ohonua, Tonga, on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10.0 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued.

In January, a volcanic eruption in Tonga unleashed an atmospheric shockwave that radiated out at close to the speed of sound, pushing large waves across the Pacific to the shores of Japan and Peru, thousands of kilometres away. read more

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.