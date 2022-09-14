1 minute read
Earthquake of magnitude 7 hits southeast of Loyalty Islands - GFZ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 14 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 141 km (87.61 miles), GFZ said.
There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.