Aug 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near the coast of Port-Olry, Vanuatu, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 83.3 km and was about 19 km NW of Port-Olry, the USGS added.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

