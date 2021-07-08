Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

ECB to factor climate change more into policy

2 minute read

European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would further incorporate climate change considerations into its monetary policy, including on disclosure, risk assessment, and decisions on collateral and corporate sector asset purchases.

"Looking ahead, the ECB will adjust the framework guiding the allocation of corporate bond purchases to incorporate climate change criteria, in line with its mandate," it said, as it announced the results of a long-awaited strategic review.

"These will include the alignment of issuers with, at a minimum, EU legislation implementing the Paris agreement through climate change-related metrics or commitments of the issuers to such goals," the statement added.

The move is the latest in a series of steps by the world's top central banks to acknowledge their policy must take account of climate change, although some like the U.S. Federal Reserve insist that actually tackling it is the preserve of governments.

ECB already buys green bonds and holds around a fifth of the green assets that meet its eligibility criteria, which has already prompted a surge in issuance.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark John and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:31 AM UTCPacific Northwest heat wave 'virtually impossible' without climate change -research

The suffocating heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without climate change, a study has found.

EnvironmentTropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida
EnvironmentEcologists take on Slovenian government in water resources referendum
EnvironmentEU fines Volkswagen, BMW $1 bln for emissions cartel
EnvironmentECB to factor climate change more into policy