Egypt closes two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather
CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt closed the two Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on Monday as a result of bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said in a statement.
The ports will remain closed until the weather improves, the authority said.
The ports are among the largest in Egypt and each can handle up to 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).
Reporting by Ahmed Salem; writing by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jason Neely
