Egypt closes two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather

Container trucks stand in line on the road due to bad weather in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt closed the two Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on Monday as a result of bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said in a statement.

The ports will remain closed until the weather improves, the authority said.

The ports are among the largest in Egypt and each can handle up to 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Salem; writing by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.