Egypt reopens two Mediterranean ports after weather improves

Container trucks stand in line on the road due to bad weather in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Egypt on Tuesday reopened the two Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila, which were shut on Monday, after weather conditions improved, the Alexandria Port Authority said in a statement.

The ports are among the largest in Egypt and each can handle up to 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).

Reporting by Ahmed Salem; writing by Sarah El Safty

