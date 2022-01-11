Environment
Egypt reopens two Mediterranean ports after weather improves
CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Egypt on Tuesday reopened the two Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila, which were shut on Monday, after weather conditions improved, the Alexandria Port Authority said in a statement.
The ports are among the largest in Egypt and each can handle up to 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).
Reporting by Ahmed Salem; writing by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jason Neely
