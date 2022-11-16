Egypt's COP27 presidency welcomes G20 declaration on climate

Wael Aboulmagd, special representative to the COP27 president, attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Cairo, Egypt May 24, 2022. Picture taken May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's COP27 presidency special representative welcomed on Wednesday commitments made by G20 nations at a summit in Indonesia, saying their final declaration contained many promising aspects.

"There are very strong elements and commitments, and reiterations of previous commitments," ambassador Wael Aboulmagd told a news conference. "We welcome it, obviously."

Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks