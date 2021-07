July 2 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane and is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west-southwest of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

