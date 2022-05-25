Environmental activists disrupt Paris shareholder meeting of TotalEnergies
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Environmental activists from Greenpeace France and other organisations launched a protest on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) company annual general meeting (AGM), to demonstrate against the company's environmental policies.
Greenpeace France published a video on its Twitter account (@greenpeacefr) showing one of its members at the protest. Other images posted onto social media from protesters showed demonstrators with banners such as "LNG Total Chaos".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.