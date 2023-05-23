Environmental groups ask Enel to clarify stance on new gas plant















MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Environmental groups ClientEarth and WWF Italy on Tuesday called on the new management of Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) to clarify their stance over the building a new gas power station in the south of the country.

The organisations said they had taken legal action against the decision by Italian authorities to allow a new gas power station to replace Enel's coal-fired plant near the city of Brindisi.

The Lazio regional administrative court is due to hold a hearing over the case on July 19.

ClientEarth and WWF Italy said Enel's position on the Brindisi project was unclear after the group appointed a new board earlier this month including former Terna (TRN.MI) CEO Flavio Cattaneo as new Chief Executive and former Enel and Eni (ENI.MI) head Paolo Scaroni as new Chairman.

"With the appointment of a new Chairman and CEO, Enel needs to confirm if it will maintain its stated intention to turn the area into a renewable energy hub, or if it will in fact proceed with the proposed fossil fuel project," the two associations said in a statement.

WWF Italy said the Puglia region, where Brindisi is located, should focus instead on renewable energy projects.

A spokesperson for Enel told Reuters the group was sticking to its pledge of shutting its Italian coal plants in the future and added Italy's power grid operator Terna would have a role in the decision about how to convert these stations.

"In confirming Enel's plan to exit coal-fired generation in Italy, the company says that it will evaluate the best available technologies for the re-conversion of the coal-fired plants based on the needs indicated by Italy's national grid operator," the spokesperson said.

