United Kingdom
Environmentalist Attenborough tells G7: We need the will to tackle climate change
British environmentalist David Attenborough told Group of Seven leaders on Sunday that tackling climate change was now as much a political challenge as it was a scientific one.
"We know in detail what is happening to our planet, and we know many of the things we need to do during this decade," he said in a recorded video address.
"Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one. We have the skills to address it in time, all we need is the global will to do so."
