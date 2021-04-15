Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnvironmentEstonian capital closes road so breeding frogs and toads can cross

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/5

A road sign depicting a frog is seen on a closed road section in Tallinn, Estonia April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

A busy road in the Estonian capital Tallinn has been closed for April nights to keep thousands of frogs and toads travelling to their breeding grounds safe from cars.

Volunteers usually help carry frogs and toads over roads in the spring and say they have saved 97,000 of them in previous years, including 2,000 last year on the Tallinn road.

But with the coronavirus pandemic making such help impossible this year, road closures are the only lifeline for the amphibians.

"The frogs were here before the road," said Kristel Saarm, an Estonian National Fund volunteer. "Now the ponds where they breed are on one side of the road and their wintering place is on the other. So they are forced to cross."

As the warm surface of the road makes the amphibians sleepy and slow, up to 300 can get stuck at a time, leaving them vulnerable to cars.

Tallinn is considering building a tunnel under the road for the frogs and toads to cross or providing a pond on the side where they overwinter, said deputy head of Haabersti district Oleg Siljanov.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · April 15, 2021 · 4:42 PM UTCBrazil demand for U.S. to pay upfront stalls deal to save Amazon forest

The United States and Brazil are at an impasse on a deal to stop destruction of the Amazon rainforest, which has surged under right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

EnvironmentCanada's main opposition party switches climate change policy, backs carbon pricing
EnvironmentDutch lose court fight against EU electric pulse fishing ban
EnvironmentU.S. seeks to polish tarnished reputation with new climate change pledges
EnvironmentUSTR Tai calls for bold action to put climate at center of trade policy