EU countries approve CO2-cutting targets and expanding forest carbon sinks















BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - European member states gave their final approval on Tuesday to tougher national targets to cut emissions in some sectors, and expand CO2-absorbing natural ecosystems like forests.

The two laws are part of a major package of climate change legislation passing through the European Union's policymaking process, designed to ensure the 27-country bloc cuts greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

European lawmakers last week gave their final approval. The decision will be published in the EU's Official Journal and enter into force.

Reporting by Marine Strauss











