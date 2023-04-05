EU plans faster phaseout of super-potent greenhouse gases















BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to begin negotiations on a law to slash the use of super-potent greenhouse gases in fridges and air conditioners, but countries and lawmakers are split over how fast to phase them out.

EU countries on Wednesday agreed their position for negotiations on the law to cut Europe's use of fluorinated gases (f gases), man-made gases used as refrigerants in heat pumps and fridges, and in aerosols and foams.

When released, f gases heat up the atmosphere far faster than carbon dioxide - in some cases with thousand of times the planet-warming potency of CO2.

EU countries said that over 2024-2028, sales of such gases should fall to 60% of the annual average during 2011-2013. From 2036, f gas sales must be down to 15% of 2011-2013 levels.

The European Parliament, which will negotiate the final law with EU countries, wants to move faster. EU lawmakers decided last week to also push in the negotiations for a full phase out of f-gas sales by 2050.

"We are sending a clear signal to the market: switch to clean alternatives," said Bas Eickhout, Parliament's lead negotiator on the law.

Sectors would face tailored targets, with most required to phase out f gases this decade - for example, 2025 for sales of new domestic fridges and freezers, under the Parliament's proposal.

EU countries want a later phaseout for f gases in some heat pumps - with deadlines out to 2033, depending on their size and type. Parliament backed deadlines for heat pumps out to 2028.

Germany and France had requested later deadlines for certain heat pumps, which they said was needed to ensure manufacturers can produce enough to meet demand.

"Understanding the challenges of the sector, the European manufacturers need a little more time to switch to climate- and environment-friendly alternatives," said a document by the two countries, seen by Reuters.

The EU plans to install millions of heat pumps this decade, to help wean itself off fossil fuels.

Heat pumps and the "switchgear" components in power grids both use f gases, but can switch to less potent alternatives like CO2 or compressed air.

