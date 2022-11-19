EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, called on other parties to the negotiations to reciprocate the EU's efforts to find a deal.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, writing by William James, Editing by Dominic Evans











