EXCLUSIVE Deep-sea mining rules to be fast-tracked in push from Nauru -source

June 25 (Reuters) - The government of Nauru plans to ask the International Seabed Authority (ISA) next week to fast-track the adoption of seabed mining regulations, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday, in a sign of growing pressure to launch the controversial new industry.

Any member state of the Jamaica-headquartered United Nations body can trigger the so-called "two-year rule" which would compel the ISA to allow seabed mining to go ahead within two years under whatever rules have been put in place by that time.

