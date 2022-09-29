FEMA chief: damages from Hurricane Ian to be catastrophic

Fallen trees and debris are seen in a street in downtown as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Damages from Hurricane Ian will be catastrophic and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing for potentially thousands of people to be displaced in the long-term, the director of the agency said on Thursday.

"I don't think that we can quantify it yet," FEMA Director Deanne Criswell told CNN when asked about damages from the storm. "But I can tell you that it is going to be catastrophic."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

