Fiona strengthens into category 4 hurricane, NHC says

A man stands inside his destroyed house in the rural zone of Cuey, in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in El Seibo, Dominican Republic, September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as it moves away from the Turks and Caicos Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm was about 755 miles (1215 km) southwest of Bermuda, packing maximum winds of 130 mph (210 kph), the agency added.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

