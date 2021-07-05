Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Food commodity prices to ease this decade, emissions to rise, says report

2 minute read
1/2

Grain ears are photographed on a field near Bad Vilbel just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Prices of major food commodities are expected to ease in the coming decade after a surge in the past year, helped by higher farm productivity and slowing demand from China, the U.N. food agency and the OECD said.

But emissions from agriculture are projected to climb, mostly from livestock production, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in a report.

Agricultural commodity prices have surged since last year due to booming Chinese imports and tightening crop inventories, leading the FAO to forecast record costs in 2021 for food importers. read more

But prices of most main agricultural commodities should fall slightly in real terms in the decade ahead, reverting to a long-term trend of improving production meeting rising demand from a growing world population, the FAO and OECD said in their Agricultural Outlook 2021-2030 report on Monday.

Chinese demand would remain a driver of global agricultural markets, particularly for consumption of meat and fish, but rising at a slower pace than the past decade, the report said.

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from agriculture were projected to increase by 4% over the next 10 years, with livestock accounting for more than 80% of the rise.

"Thus, additional policy effort will be needed for the agricultural sector to effectively contribute to the global reduction in GHG emissions as set in the Paris Agreement," the FAO and OECD said, adding that productivity gains would cut emissions per unit of output.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 4:05 AM UTCPicking up speed, tropical Storm Elsa moves towards south-central Cuba

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened late on Sunday as its center approached south-central Cuba with the Caribbean island nation's government issuing hurricane warnings for the provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas.

EnvironmentRebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets - IEA
EnvironmentRescuers in Japan hunt for 80 missing after deadly landslides
EnvironmentFood commodity prices to ease this decade, emissions to rise, says report
EnvironmentAnalysis: Europe faces sceptical globe with carbon border levy