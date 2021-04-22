Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnvironmentFrance's Macron says without carbon price there can be no energy transition

Reuters
1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the world needs to factor the environment into the costs of investment and trade and that without that there could be no transition to a greener economy.

"Taking action for the climate means regulating, and regulating at an international level. If we don’t set a price for carbon, there will be no transition," Macron told a virtual global climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 2:59 PM UTCU.S. deepens emissions target at climate summit, goal called ‘game changing’

The Biden administration on Thursday pledged at a U.S. climate summit attended by world leaders to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, a target it hopes will spur other big countries to raise their ambition to combat global warming.

EnvironmentActivist Greta Thunberg to testify to U.S. Congress on fossil fuel subsidies
EnvironmentChina's Xi says China will phase down coal consumption over 2026-2030
Environment2020 was Europe’s hottest year on record - EU scientists
EnvironmentAbandoned plant and wasteland: Ukraine eyes UNESCO World Heritage tag for Chernobyl