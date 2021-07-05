Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

French Senate blocks referendum on climate change

1 minute read

The Eiffel Tower is surrounded by a small-particle haze which hangs above the skyline in Paris, France, December 9, 2016 as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The French Senate has voted to block a referendum about making the fight against climate change a part of the French constitution, the Senate said in a statement on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to organise a plebiscite on enshrining the fight against global warming in the constitution in response to criticism that he had not done enough to protect the planet.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau Writing by GV De Clercq; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 5:27 PM UTCTropical storm Elsa nears landfall in Cuba, on track to Florida

Tropical storm Elsa neared landfall around Cuba's Bay of Pigs on Monday and was set to churn across the country on track to Florida after causing at least three deaths, flooding and damage elsewhere in the Caribbean.

EnvironmentEU plastic rules worry manufacturers, environmentalists demand more
EnvironmentPublic, not polluters, too often pay to clean up environment, EU auditors say
EnvironmentAgriculture prices to ease but hunger and climate goals are far off -FAO/OECD
EnvironmentRebound in global gas demand threatens international climate targets - IEA