Environment
French Senate blocks referendum on climate change
PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The French Senate has voted to block a referendum about making the fight against climate change a part of the French constitution, the Senate said in a statement on Monday.
President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to organise a plebiscite on enshrining the fight against global warming in the constitution in response to criticism that he had not done enough to protect the planet.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.