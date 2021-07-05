French Senate blocks referendum on climate change

The Eiffel Tower is surrounded by a small-particle haze which hangs above the skyline in Paris, France, December 9, 2016 as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The French Senate has voted to block a referendum about making the fight against climate change a part of the French constitution, the Senate said in a statement on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to organise a plebiscite on enshrining the fight against global warming in the constitution in response to criticism that he had not done enough to protect the planet.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau Writing by GV De Clercq; editing by David Evans

