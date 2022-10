PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The French state has been ordered to pay two new fines of 10 million euros ($9.75 million) for not complying with rules limiting air pollution in the country's major cities, the Conseil d'Etat, France's highest administrative court, said on Monday.

($1 = 1.0259 euros)

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon











