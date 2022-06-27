G7 leaders reaffirm climate change goals but stress need for energy security: statement

A general view of G7 leaders meeting with outreach guests for the working session of the G7 leaders' summit at the Bavarian resort of Schloss Elmau, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Pool

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Monday agreed to work together to accelerate the fight against climate change while ensuring their energy security, a statement at a summit in Germany said.

The G7 also discussed ways of phasing down coal and scaling up clean and renewable energies in a way that is "socially just", the statement said.

G7 countries have scrambled to find ways to plug energy shortages and tackle soaring prices while sticking to their climate commitments, amid a standoff with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Alexander Ratz; editing by Angelo Amante

