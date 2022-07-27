German cabinet earmarks 25.4 bln eur for climate fund for 2023 - Lindner

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a statement in Berlin, Germany July 27, 2022. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - The German cabinet has earmarked 25.4 billion euros ($25.8 billion) for expenditure in 2023 by a climate fund it approved last year to speed up the transition towards a green economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

The sum includes 16.9 billion euros for spending on more efficient buildings, with a focus on the renovation of existing buildings, Lindner added.

($1 = 0.9838 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.