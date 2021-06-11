Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German environmental groups file objection against Tesla gigafactory permit

The construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory is seen in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

German environmental groups have filed an official objection to a provisional permit from the Brandenburg environmental authority for the construction of a Tesla (TSLA.O) gigafactory near Berlin, the groups' lawyer said on Friday.

The objection is based on the claim that Tesla has not sufficiently clarified what precautions it will take to prevent highly poisonous gas from escaping from the factory, the objection document showed.

It said Tesla had also changed its application documents to produce battery cells on the premise, for which it has not yet obtained the necessary permit.

The groups, Gruene Liga and NABU, said they will go to court if the state authorities fail to file for a permit suspension by June 16.

