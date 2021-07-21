Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
German govt ready to provide more emergency flood aid money if needed

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz visits a damaged area following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government is ready to provide more emergency aid to support regions hit by floods last week with more than the agreed 200 million euros ($235.46 million) if needed, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Scholz said the government would also contribute to reconstruction costs, adding that a previous flood had cost around 6 billion euros.

At least 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands were missing. L8N2OX1RQ

($1 = 0.8494 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Madeline Chambers

