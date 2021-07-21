German govt ready to provide more emergency flood aid money if needed

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz visits a damaged area following heavy rainfalls in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany's federal government is ready to provide more emergency aid to support regions hit by floods last week with more than the agreed 200 million euros ($235.46 million) if needed, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Scholz said the government would also contribute to reconstruction costs, adding that a previous flood had cost around 6 billion euros.

At least 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands were missing. L8N2OX1RQ

($1 = 0.8494 euros)

