Germany plans record investments in climate protection, digitisation - Scholz

German acting Finance Minister Olaf Scholz looks on during a news conference on Germany's tax estimate in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany's next government can build its future policies on solid public finances thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues and an economic recovery following the pandemic, acting Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"We want to continue supporting this trend with record investments in digitisation, scientific research and climate protection," Scholz told reporters when presenting the government's updated tax revenue estimates.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa

