Germany reports bird flu outbreak at goose farm

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Germany reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at a goose farm in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak at a farm of 663 birds in Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein, started on Oct. 22 and was confirmed on Oct. 23, the OIE said, citing a report from German authorities.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman

