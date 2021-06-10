Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany will contribute more to international climate financing, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller arrive for a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of the country's 16 federal states to discuss COVID-19 measurements in Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

Germany will contribute more money to international climate financing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, looking ahead to a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

"Germany has doubled its climate financing since 2015, so we are very well on track, but we will also contribute more," she told a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

