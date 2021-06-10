Germany will contribute more to international climate financing, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller arrive for a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of the country's 16 federal states to discuss COVID-19 measurements in Berlin, Germany, June 10, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

Germany will contribute more money to international climate financing, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, looking ahead to a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

"Germany has doubled its climate financing since 2015, so we are very well on track, but we will also contribute more," she told a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of Germany's 16 federal states.

