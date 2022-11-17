Germany will fight hard for 1.5 degree goal at COP27 - foreign minister















BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany will fight hard at the COP27 climate talks for a pathway to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday at the summit in Egypt.

Speaking to reporters, she also said that Germany wants an effective tool for "loss and damage" financing for countries ravaged by climate impacts, a core demand from developing nations.

Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Miranda Murray











