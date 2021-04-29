Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany's Scholz promises rapid action after court climate ruling

Reuters
1 minute read

German Finance Ministry Olaf Scholz said he and Environment Minister Svenja Schulze had agreed that they would very rapidly propose legislation implementing Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling on a climate change law.

Germany must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will bring carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050, its top court ruled on Thursday. read more

Economy Ministry Peter Altmaier promised proposals for next week. read more

