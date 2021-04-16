Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnvironmentGoogle Earth's timelapse feature puts a spotlight on climate change

Reuters
2 minutes read

The Google logo is displayed outside the company offices in New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Google Earth on Thursday added a timelapse feature to the popular platform, providing a glimpse into how climate change, urbanization and deforestation have altered the planet over the last four decades.

Created with 24 million satellite images, along with 800 curated videos and interactive guides, the feature allows users to see a timelapse of any place on the planet, using inputs from the NASA, U.S. Geological Survey's Landsat program and the European Union's Copernicus program.

Climate change is causing more frequent and severe flooding, droughts, storms and heatwaves as average global temperatures rise to new records.

Google Earth's timelapse tool shows the change in coastlines, sprawling expansion of cityscapes and agricultural lands, as well as simultaneous recession of glaciers, forests and rivers.

One video shows rapid transition of forests near Bolivia into villages and farms, a major cause for deforestation in the Amazon rainforest; while another shows the recession of the Columbia Glacier in Alaska by 20 kilometers due to global warming.

Scientists have warned that a rise in global emissions of greenhouse gases may lead to extreme weather conditions and higher risks from natural disasters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · April 16, 2021 · 8:04 PM UTCU.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

The U.S. Interior Department on Friday sought to erase the Trump administration's pro-fossil fuels legacy from the nation's public lands by revoking a suite of policies that boosted drilling and mining and ordering that climate change be put at the forefront in future agency decisions.

EnvironmentChina's vice premier, U.S. climate envoy Kerry discuss climate cooperation -Xinhua
EnvironmentEXCLUSIVE Brazil needs $10 bln a year in aid for carbon neutrality by 2050, minister says
EnvironmentScientists find only 3% of land areas unblemished by humans
EnvironmentChina's Xi ready to step up climate change cooperation with France, Germany