Governments need to raise climate targets by September, COP28 president says

Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant ADNOC and UAE "COP28" president, speaks at the inaugural UAE Climate Tech Conference in Abu Dhabi
Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant ADNOC and UAE "COP28" president, speaks at the inaugural UAE Climate Tech Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Governments should raise their climate targets within the next two months, the United Arab Emirates' president of the upcoming COP28 global climate conference said on Thursday.

"I call on all governments to update their NDCs by September of this year, ensuring alignment with the Paris Agreement," Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said, referring to "Nationally Determined Contributions", the emissions-cutting pledges that serve as countries' national contributions to meeting the 2015 Paris Agreement's goals to curb climate change.

Reporting by kate Abnett and Bart Meijer

