Henri likely to gain hurricane strength before New England landfall

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Henri is expected to gain hurricane strength by Saturday before making landfall in southern New England by late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Henri is now about 345 miles (560 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Henri is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km per hour). A turn toward the north is expected by tonight, and Henri is forecast to accelerate in that direction through early Sunday," the NHC added.

