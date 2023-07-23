Hurricane Don weakens to a tropical storm, NHC says

July 23 (Reuters) - Hurricane Don has weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The storm was located about 320 miles (515 km) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (105 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

NHC forecast the storm would weaken further and said Don was likely to lose tropical storm status on Sunday or Monday.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

