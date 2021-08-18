Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hurricane Grace to make landfall in Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday -NHC

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hurricane Grace is expected to bring strong winds and a dangerous storm surge to portions of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and make landfall Thursday morning, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Grace is located about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Tulum, Mexico, and packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour), the NHC said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

