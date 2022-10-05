Hurricane Ian will cost U.S. federal government 'billions' - FEMA















WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The damages from Hurricane Ian will cost the U.S. federal government "billions," FEMA's top administrator said on Wednesday.

Asked by a reporter what the storm will cost the taxpayer-funded federal government, Deanne Criswell said "It’s gonna be in the billions. How many billions I don’t know yet,” she said, adding it was “perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we’ve seen in many years.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Heather Timmons











