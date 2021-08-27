Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Environment

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba -NHC

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida has made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

Ida is located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of Havana, Cuba, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the NHC added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

