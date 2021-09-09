Hurricane Larry to become a post-tropical system by Saturday - U.S. NHC

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Category 2 hurricane Larry, is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by Saturday, after passing by Newfoundland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The system is located about 320 miles (515 km) east southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the NHC said, adding, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

