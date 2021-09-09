Skip to main content

Environment

Hurricane Larry to become a post-tropical system by Saturday - U.S. NHC

1 minute read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Category 2 hurricane Larry, is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by Saturday, after passing by Newfoundland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The system is located about 320 miles (515 km) east southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the NHC said, adding, the center of Larry should pass east of Bermuda on Thursday.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 2:57 AM UTC

Louisiana death toll from Hurricane Ida rises to 26

Louisiana's death toll from Hurricane Ida rose to 26 on Wednesday after health officials reported 11 additional deaths in New Orleans.

Environment
Strong Acapulco quake aftershocks unnerve Mexican resort's residents
Environment
Conservation body calls for global moratorium on deep-sea mining
Environment
Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge
Environment
UK climate summit chief says had constructive discussions with China