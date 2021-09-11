Environment
Hurricane Larry makes landfall in Newfoundland - U.S. NHC
1 minute read
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hurricane Larry has made landfall in Newfoundland on Canada's Atlantic coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.
The storm is located about 85 miles (135 km) west southwest of St Johns Newfoundland, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/hr), the NHC said.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard
