Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize, U.S. NHC says















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hurricane Lisa has made landfall along the coast of Belize, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The hurricane is about 10 miles (15 km) southwest of Belize city, and is carrying maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese











