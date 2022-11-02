Hurricane Lisa takes aim at Belize, U.S. NHC says















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Lisa has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Belize later on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane is about 100 miles (165 km) east southeast of Belize City, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens











