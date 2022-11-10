Hurricane Nicole weakens to a tropical storm, U.S. NHC says















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hurricane Nicole has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to weaken further into a depression over Georgia late on Thursday or early Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Orlando, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman











