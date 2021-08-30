Ida weakens to a tropical depression over Mississippi -U.S. NHC

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ida weakened to a tropical depression over Mississippi on Monday, while heavy rainfall and a flash flooding threat continue to spread inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Ida is located about 20 miles (35 km) north-northwest of Jackson, Mississippi, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

