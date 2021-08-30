Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Ida weakens to a tropical depression over Mississippi -U.S. NHC

1 minute read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ida weakened to a tropical depression over Mississippi on Monday, while heavy rainfall and a flash flooding threat continue to spread inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Ida is located about 20 miles (35 km) north-northwest of Jackson, Mississippi, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Swati Verma and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:54 PM UTC

Rescue operations underway in Louisiana as Ida death toll expected to rise

Nearly all of Louisiana lost electrical power on Monday after one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the region downed power lines, littered roads with debris and flooded isolated communities south of New Orleans.

Environment
Louisiana hospitals dodge Ida catastrophe, but big challenges loom
Environment
Haiti's hunger crisis bites deeper after devastating quake
Environment
New Orleans avoids major flooding thanks to levees built after Katrina
Environment
'Everything collapsed': Post-Katrina refuge rocked by Ida