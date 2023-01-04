India approves $2 billion incentive plan for green hydrogen industry















NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - India has approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

($1 = 82.8000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, editing by Sudipto Ganguly











